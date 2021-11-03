Reminder About Tangi In Porirua

Police are aware of the concern of our community in relation to the tangi that is occurring in Porirua today. There will be a large Police presence, and we would like to remind the public to expect significant traffic disruptions today.

A large funeral procession is expected to travel across the area and will pass through Cannons Creek, Waitangirua, Ascot Park and Titahi Bay, before proceeding to Whenua Tapu Cemetery in Pukerua Bay. It may pay for to avoid these locations during this this time.

The procession is expected to start at 12.30pm and to last at least an hour.

Police urge those involved to be considerate of other road users and to adhere to alert level restrictions.

© Scoop Media

