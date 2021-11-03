Reminder About Tangi In Porirua
Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 10:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are aware of the concern of our community in
relation to the tangi that is occurring in Porirua today.
There will be a large Police presence, and we would like to
remind the public to expect significant traffic disruptions
today.
A large funeral procession is expected to
travel across the area and will pass through Cannons Creek,
Waitangirua, Ascot Park and Titahi Bay, before proceeding to
Whenua Tapu Cemetery in Pukerua Bay. It may pay for to avoid
these locations during this this time.
The procession
is expected to start at 12.30pm and to last at least an
hour.
Police urge those involved to be considerate of
other road users and to adhere to alert level
restrictions.
