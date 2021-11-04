Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Poutō Wharf Construction To Start In 2022

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Construction work for the new Poutō wharf will begin in 2022. The work is part of Kaipara KickStart, an umbrella programme led by Kaipara District Council and funded by Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit.

The construction contract has been awarded to STF Group, specialists in marine infrastructure. Physical works for the wharf is planned to start in the first part of the year, once detailed design is complete. A community drop-in session will be held at the start of February 2022 to give those interested a chance to view the final design and speak with the project team about what the physical works will look like.

Delivery Manager Joanne Reid is looking forward to building another piece of vital infrastructure for the district.

“COVID restrictions have delayed some of our infrastructure works so we’re relieved to get to a point where the detailed design is almost complete and we can plan construction. The project team is keen to get on with the mahi and get the wharf up and running so that our community can enjoy it.”

Mayor Dr Jason Smith says the completion of Poutō wharf supports economic opportunities for Kaipara.

“Dargaville pontoon, Pahi wharf upgrade and Poutō wharf – these three projects are all about connection, using the mighty Kaipara to once again connect our communities by sea to each other and, in time, south to Auckland, when we’re all moving on from the current Covid-dominated times. When Poutō wharf is built we will be able to consider setting up fully functioning water transport links across our district, vitally important for our communities to be able to adapt and thrive into the future,” says Mayor Smith. “We’re focused on the future and getting on with the job today.”

Work onsite is expected to take three months and be complete in May 2022. As part of the cultural monitoring for the work, the project team will be working with local iwi and hapū to ensure there are kaitiaki (guardians) regularly onsite to monitor work during construction. Please note the construction start date depends on any further COVID-19 restrictions, including possible delays to the supply chains.

The Kaipara Wharves project includes the Dargaville pontoon, the Pahi wharf upgrade and the new wharf at Poutō. It has received $4.95million in PGF funding from Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit.

You can read the final Feasibility Study and Programme Business Case that was approved and finalised in 2020 at kaipara.govt.nz/kickstart/kaipara-harbour-wharves

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kaipara District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>

Covid-19: Additional Pfizer Vaccines Purchased


The government has signed a purchase agreement with Pfizer for 4.7 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in 2022, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “This purchase agreement will ensure that we have a continual supply of Pfizer vaccines throughout next year,” Chris Hipkins said... More>>





 
 


New Zealand Story: Research Highlights Shifts In How Key Trading Nations Perceive New Zealand As The World Reopens
New global research released today by New Zealand Story, the government agency helping businesses tell their story to the world, has revealed key shifts in how the country’s trading partners perceive New Zealand in 2021 compared to 12 months ago... More>>


Government: NZ Joins Global Initiative To Tackle Methane
New Zealand has joined with more than 105 countries to launch the Global Methane Pledge, Minister of Climate Change James Shaw announced today. The pledge, launched overnight at COP26 in Glasgow, is an initiative to reduce global methane emissions in order to achieve the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius... More>>


Whānau Ora: Win Comprehensive Victory Over Ministry Of Health
“At 7.45pm this evening, the High Court delivered it’s urgent judgement on whether the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency should have access to Māori data in order to lift Māori access to vaccination opportunities. It is regretful that our own Ministry of Health, DHB’s and PHO’s objected to Māori capability and capacity in lifting Māori vaccination... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>


Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 