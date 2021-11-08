Help Crime Stoppers Combat Serious Crime

Crime Stoppers is after the public’s help to hold those responsible for serious crime accountable.

It is the fifth week of a series of Crime Stoppers’ crime awareness campaigns that will run until January next year. The aim is to encourage people to safely and anonymously report what they know about crime in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Crime Stoppers CEO Hadyn Smith says the number of serious crime-related incidents happening in our communities in Aotearoa New Zealand is concerning as they affect everyone.

“Serious crimes are not just media headlines; they are alarming incidents that no one wants in their street and around their children.”

Mr Smith says that for those who know who may be involved but are fearful of speaking up, this is their chance to do the right thing and report it safely and anonymously.

He says, "anyone with information on a serious crime, such as those involving firearms in their community, can make a safe and anonymous report to Crime Stoppers".

A range of posters has been created to promote the campaign. They are A3 and A4 printable, and Week 5 can be found on the Crime stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers is independent of the authorities and wants people to report what they know about crime safely and anonymously. This can be done online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org or by phone on 0800 555 111. Reports can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

