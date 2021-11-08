Help Crime Stoppers Combat Serious Crime
Monday, 8 November 2021, 9:18 am
Press Release: Crime Stoppers NZ
Crime Stoppers is after the public’s help to hold those
responsible for serious crime accountable.
It is the
fifth week of a series of Crime Stoppers’ crime awareness
campaigns that will run until January next year. The aim is
to encourage people to safely and anonymously report what
they know about crime in Aotearoa, New Zealand.
Crime
Stoppers CEO Hadyn Smith says the number of serious
crime-related incidents happening in our communities in
Aotearoa New Zealand is concerning as they affect
everyone.
“Serious crimes are not just media
headlines; they are alarming incidents that no one wants in
their street and around their children.”
Mr Smith
says that for those who know who may be involved but are
fearful of speaking up, this is their chance to do the right
thing and report it safely and anonymously.
He says,
"anyone with information on a serious crime, such as those
involving firearms in their community, can make a safe and
anonymous report to Crime Stoppers".
A range of
posters has been created to promote the campaign. They are
A3 and A4 printable, and Week 5 can be found on the Crime
stoppers website.
Crime
Stoppers is independent of the authorities and wants people
to report what they know about crime safely and anonymously.
This can be done online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org
or by phone on 0800 555 111. Reports can be made 24 hours a
day, seven days a
week.
