Update – Operation Stack
Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 7:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves, Christchurch
CIB:
A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder
following the death of Connor
Whitehead in Casebrook on
Friday night.
The man was taken into custody at a Burnside
residential address on Sunday.
He was charged with murder
late yesterday and is due to appear in
Christchurch
District Court today.
Three other people charged in
relation to Connor’s death remain before
the
court.
Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with
information that may assist is
asked to contact Police on
105 and quote event number
P048523046.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde
Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Calls For “Freedom” From Covid Restrictions
Free markets, free minds, free choices, Freedom Days. In recent years, has any notion in the English language been so overused and so abused as “freedom?” Freedom used to be the rallying cry of the oppressed and the marginalised. Now it is the clarion call of the privileged, who feel resentful of central government and its undue concerns for those among us who have wilfully failed to optimise their options. Urban and rural, the upper 5% are yearning to break free of their chains... More>>