Update – Operation Stack

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves, Christchurch CIB:

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of Connor

Whitehead in Casebrook on Friday night.

The man was taken into custody at a Burnside residential address on Sunday.

He was charged with murder late yesterday and is due to appear in

Christchurch District Court today.

Three other people charged in relation to Connor’s death remain before the

court.

Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that may assist is

asked to contact Police on 105 and quote event number P048523046.



