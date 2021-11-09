Vibrant Change In This Year's Christmas Parade And Festivities
Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 9:12 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council
Although Santa is still stuck in managed isolation and
will not parade down Oxford Street during the annual Levin
Christmas Parade, Council is working on an idea to keep the
festive spirit alive this season.
Horowhenua District
Mayor Bernie Wanden says that while it's disappointing that
the annual festivities can't go ahead as planned, Council
plans to spread the Christmas joy differently and uniquely
this year, without breaking any COVID-19 Alert Level
restrictions.
In October, Council engaged with the
community and stakeholders for feedback on whether to
proceed with the Levin Christmas Parade and Carnival,
knowing the event may be cancelled due to COVID-19
restrictions. The response strongly supported a COVID-19
safe alternative, which Council decided to proceed
with.
"Under the current Alert Level 2 restrictions,
events, including parades, are restricted to 100 people
attending, and we have many more attending the Christmas
Parade and Carnival every year," says Mayor Bernie.
“Therefore, we are planning to have a light installation
at the Levin Adventure Park, which the community can enjoy
from the safety of their vehicles or a safe distance. We
expect to be able to share the details of this event in the
coming weeks.
Council would like to thank the
community for their ongoing support as we navigate these
changing circumstances and look forward to providing a
COVID-safe
alternative.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde
Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Calls For “Freedom” From Covid Restrictions
Free markets, free minds, free choices, Freedom Days. In recent years, has any notion in the English language been so overused and so abused as “freedom?” Freedom used to be the rallying cry of the oppressed and the marginalised. Now it is the clarion call of the privileged, who feel resentful of central government and its undue concerns for those among us who have wilfully failed to optimise their options. Urban and rural, the upper 5% are yearning to break free of their chains... More>>