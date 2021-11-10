Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID-19 Public Advisory - 10 November 2021

Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board

Latest update on COVID-19

There were 14 new cases confirmed in Waikato overnight with 10 from Ōtorohanga, three from Hamilton and one from Ngāruawāhia.

One was a known contact already isolating and a further seven have now been linked to previous cases. Public Health officials are today investigating links for the remaining six cases.

There are no cases in Waikato Hospital.

This brings the total number of cases during this Waikato outbreak to 179 (77 active, 102 recovered), with 20 cases currently under investigation for links. Please note, cases which have been confirmed as connected to the existing cluster through whole genome sequencing remain categorised as unlinked/under investigation where the exposure event has not yet been confirmed.

There are seven pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Ngāruawāhia, Huntly, Ōtorohanga, Te Awamutu, and Te Kūiti.

One location of interest was identified yesterday at The Base, Hamilton. Please see the Ministry of Health web page for regular updates on locations of interest and advice on how to respond: www.health.govt.nz/locationsofinterest

There were 2,988 tests processed in Waikato yesterday and 1,894 vaccinations.

Location Number of active cases 
Hamilton 32
Te Awamutu/Kihikihi 16
Ōtorohanga 22
Ngāruawāhia 4
Kāwhia 2
Te Kūiti 1
 77

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites

HUNTLY

Waahi Whanui, 23 Parry Street, Huntly West

Wednesday 10 - Saturday 13 November 10am-3pm

NGĀRUAWĀHIA

Panthers Club, Whatawhata Ave, Ngāruawāhia

Wednesday 10 - Friday 12 November 10am-3pm

TE AWAMUTU

Te Awamutu Event Centre carpark, Gorst Avenue, Te Awamutu

Wednesday 10 November 10am-2pm

ŌTOROHANGA

Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace, Ōtorohanga

Wednesday 10 November 11am - 3pm

TE KŪITI

Te Kūiti Medical Centre (Te Kūiti Hospital site)

28 Ailsa Street, Te Kūiti

Wednesday 10– Friday 12 November 9am-4.30pm

THAMES

Te Korowai O Hauora, 210 Richmond Street, Thames

Saturdays 10am-1pm

HAMILTON

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am-4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am-6pm

Te Kōhao Health

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Daily 10am-4pm

GP practices

Please see www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for a list of pop-up testing sites and designated general practices where anyone can be tested for free, and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/waikato for all testing providers in the region.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at 11.59pm 8 November 2021 and is the latest available at TLA level.

Territorial local authority1st doses2nd doses1st doses as a % of eligible populationFully vaccinated as a % of eligible population
Hamilton City129,190113,51991.1%80.1%
Hauraki District13,78511,67780.5%68.2%
Matamata-Piako District26,11122,34685.8%73.4%
Ōtorohanga District6838559679.3%64.9%
Ruapehu District5287428679.5%64.5%
South Waikato District16,23012,93181.4%64.9%
Thames-Coromandel District23,63021,00785.2%75.7%
Waikato District42,55736,56886.5%74.4%
Waipa District44,12438,77191.6%80.5%
Waitomo District6682542988.3%71.8%
Waikato region314,434 272,13088.0%76.2%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton, have been extended from this week. The vaccination centre will now open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday, starting 28 October, until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

The Cambridge community vaccination centre at Cambridge Community Marae is closed. Vaccinations will continue to be available at Cambridge Medical Centre (bookings essential via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or 0800 28 29 26) and Unichem Cambridge (offering both walk-ins and bookings). There is good capacity at both sites to support the community. Vaccinations are free wherever you go.

  • Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.
  • Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.
  • In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.
  • Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.
  • People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

  • If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.
  • If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.
  • Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.
  • We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

  • It is free to get a COVID-19 test
  • GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first
  • Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment
  • After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic
  • We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

