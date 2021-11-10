New Plymouth Police Impound Vehicles After Labour Day Weekend Incidents

New Plymouth Police have impounded nine vehicles and issued fifteen traffic infringement notices following multiple incidents involving hundreds of anti-social drivers and violent behaviour during Labour Weekend.

Police understand many of those involved were Taranaki residents, however some travelled from outside the region. Our staff are making inquiries into reports that some of the participants crossed alert level boundaries to attend the gathering.

During the car event on Saturday, 23 October, a person was also hospitalised after being struck by a vehicle on De Havilland Drive. An 18-year-old man has been charged in relation to this incident and is currently before the courts.

In another incident at 11pm, Police responded to a crash on Centennial Drive, after a vehicle not involved in the “car event” skidded on diesel that participants had poured on the road, and collided with a parked car.

Fortunately the driver of this car was not injured in the crash.

However, the patrol car of a police officer responding to the crash was surrounded by a group who had moved to Centennial Drive from Connett Road.

A man jumped on the bonnet of the patrol car and smashed the windscreen, while others threw bottles and cans at the patrol car, smashing the rear window and also causing damage to the body of the car.

The officer was very lucky to not be injured in this incident.

Those involved in the gathering engaged in a range of anti-social driving behaviours including burnouts, skids, unsafe driving as well as anti-social behaviour. As a result of these activities a number of complaints were made by the public to the Police.

Since then Police have been making enquiries into this activity to hold those involved responsible for their actions.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the New Plymouth Police on 06 759 5500 or anonymously on Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote file number 211024/0272.

