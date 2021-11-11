Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay Retail Sector Bounces Back From COVID

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 8:48 am
Press Release: Turley and Co

Hawke’s Bay retail occupancy rates are now better than they were pre-COVID, according to Turley & Co’s latest Retail Property Focus Report.

The latest report, for the third quarter of 2021, shows Hawke’s Bay retail occupancy is 94 per cent, up 1 point on pre-pandemic occupancy of 93 per cent.

The current 94 per cent occupancy level is the highest in six years, since bottoming out at 90 per cent in 2015.

The strong retail-occupancy level is backed by consumer spending.

“Statistics New Zealand information indicates retail spending for Hawke’s Bay Q1-20 was $787m pre-COVID and most recently Q2-21 $888m reflecting an increase of 12.8%,” the report says.

The second-quarter retail spending this year is up 36 per cent compared with the same period last year - from $653 million to $888 million, the report says.

“Hawke’s Bay physical stores retail occupancy 2019-2021 is displaying an improvement trend and very good resilience to COVID effects and online retail headwinds. Hospitality occupancy continues to increase.”

The occupancy rate is “considerably better than some pre-pandemic effects commentary suggested was likely”.

“Hawke’s Bay mainstreets’ retail occupancy has overall improved notwithstanding COVID and online retail challenges, with strong domestic tourism assisting.”

The occupancy rates have recovered despite the overall increase in retail outlets. Since July 2015, there are now 10 more retail outlets on the selected precincts sampled for Turley & Co’s Retail Property Focus Report.

Shopping precincts in Hastings, Havelock North, Napier and Taradale are sampled.

In Hastings Central retail vacancies decreased by one retail unit from March 2020 to September 2021.

“The category mix has changed over six years 2015-21, migrating away from fashion retail that is down 5 percentage points to more hospitality up 2 points – a Hawke’s Bay-wide trend,” the report says.

“Heretaunga Street East and nearby is now a well-established dining and entertainment district.”

The report says Hastings District Council actively supports increasing outdoor dining, including street-dining buildouts and clustering similar business licences “achieving central Hastings increasing vibrancy”.

Despite the number of Havelock North retail outlets increasing by 10 since 2015, it recorded a 97 per cent occupancy rate in the latest report.

In the Napier Central precinct, Emerson St vacancies increased by two retail outlets from March 2020. In the previous six years the number of outlets has increased by three, compared with Hastings Central’s decrease of two retail outlets for the same period.

Taradale retail vacancies fell from four in March this year to three in September.

“Hawke’s Bay physical stores primary retail occupancy for 2019-2021 is adaptive, resilient and robust,” the report says.

Commenting on the report, Turley & Co property strategist and valuer Pat Turley says the occupancy levels are a very good news story.

“These figures are remarkable and reflect strong confidence in all sectors of the Hawke’s Bay property market, thanks to a strong Hawke’s Bay economy which has shaken off COVID.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Turley and Co on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Hoping For The Best


As the new daily Delta case numbers surge upwards, it is getting harder for the captains of Team Five Million to make decisions that still seem rational in any public health sense. Although we are only at the outset of the re-opening process, the public health system in Auckland is already showing signs of strain. The decisions to re-open are being made while Auckland pursues a suppression strategy that’s likely to undermine the elimination strategy still being pursued almost everywhere else in the country... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 

Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Carry Out First International Visit
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta leaves New Zealand this week on an international programme to advance Aotearoa New Zealand’s interests on a range of issues, including our COVID-19 response and recovery and engagement in the Indo-Pacific. This is the first international visit of a New Zealand Foreign Minister since COVID-19 broke out across the globe... More>>


Auckland: Moves To Step 2
Covid-19 restrictions will be eased again in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Cabinet today confirmed its in-principle decision to move Auckland down to Alert Level 3, Step 2, on Tuesday 9 November at 11:59pm, meaning retail and malls can open, outdoor gatherings can increase to 25 and public facilities can open with mask-wearing, contact tracing and physical distancing... More>>

ALSO:



Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 