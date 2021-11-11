Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Special Ceremony Held In Honour Of Hastings Guidon

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

A special and unique Armistice Day commemoration was held at Hastings District Council today, with the transfer of a significant historic Regimental Guidon (military flag) into the hands of the New Zealand Army for temporary safekeeping at Linton Military Camp.

In 1935, the Guidon of Queen Alexandra’s Waikato/Wellington East Coast Mounted Rifles Squadron was consecrated and presented to the Wellington and East Coast regiment by the Bishop of Waiapu and Major General Sir Andrew Russell, and placed at St Matthew’s Church for safekeeping.

For the last 60 years, however, it has hung in the Hastings District Council civic administration building – initially in the chambers and later transferred to the foyer.

Its special significance lies in the fact that its resting place is in a council building rather than a military camp, church or museum. It was moved from the Church to acknowledge the bond between the regiment and the community represented by the Council.

In addition, its colours differ from the usual crimson and gold – being stripes of black and white silk damask, signifying the Hawke’s Bay region.

It also features 11 battle honours that were earned during WW1 by the Wellington East Coast squadron.

It is being temporarily transferred to Linton for safekeeping while Council deliberates over the best way to give it the prominence it deserves back in the council chamber.

Ahead of the blessing and handing over the memorabilia, Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she was proud and privileged to be recognising the importance of this Guidon.

“It’s a significant taonga of the district and the city, and a reminder of the need to retain the long-standing and strong relationship we have had with the Queen Alexandra’s Mounted Rifles Squadron.

 

“When it is returned to us in March next year we will know about and appreciate it more, and it will be reinstated in the Council chamber to ensure it is given a position of mana.”

Today’s formalities included council and community, RSA, Police and Regiment representatives, who observed the Guidon being taken from the glass case it has been locked in in the council foyer, blessed, and carried to a Light Armoured Vehicle to be escorted to Manawatu.

Prayers were led by the head boy and girl from St Joseph’s Primary School.

Royal New Zealand Army Corps Major Tom Purcell thanked the Mayor and the people of Hastings for keeping the Guidon safe and conducting today’s ceremony.

“It’s poignant we do this today, 103 years after the end of the Great War where so many brave young soldiers from this region gave their lives.

“This Guidon commemorates those men in faraway lands who fought for our country and honours those who fell.

“We look forward to when we can return it to the people of Hastings – its rightful home.”

A charter parade is planned for when the Guidon is returned to Hastings, to mirror the military pageantry that accompanied its consecration in 1935.

Those gathered also took part in an Armistice Day remembrance ceremony outside the council building at 11am to acknowledge the end of the First World War with the signing of an Armistice between the Allied Forces and Germany on November 11, 2018.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Hoping For The Best


As the new daily Delta case numbers surge upwards, it is getting harder for the captains of Team Five Million to make decisions that still seem rational in any public health sense. Although we are only at the outset of the re-opening process, the public health system in Auckland is already showing signs of strain. The decisions to re-open are being made while Auckland pursues a suppression strategy that’s likely to undermine the elimination strategy still being pursued almost everywhere else in the country... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Carry Out First International Visit
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta leaves New Zealand this week on an international programme to advance Aotearoa New Zealand’s interests on a range of issues, including our COVID-19 response and recovery and engagement in the Indo-Pacific. This is the first international visit of a New Zealand Foreign Minister since COVID-19 broke out across the globe... More>>



Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 