Firearms, Methamphetamine And Cannabis Seized In Kawerau Search Warrants
Police targeting the sale and supply of methamphetamine
in Kawerau have made
four arrests.
The Whakatāne
Precision Targeting Team, assisted by officers
from
Whakatāne, Kawerau and Edgecumbe, conducted search warrants at two Kawerau
properties on Thursday and Friday last week.
In addition to the four arrests, Police
seized two firearms, about 11 grams
of methamphetamine and small quantity of cannabis.
“Wastewater
readings consistently show Kawerau to have the highest level
of
meth consumption in the country per capita,” Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray
says.
“The drug has a
devastating impact on this small community and Police
are
committed to dismantling the networks that supply it.
“These warrants are part of a larger effort to
reduce harm as well as the
other offending that inevitably follows the sale and supply of illicit
substances.”
A 36-year-old man and
34-year-old woman have been jointly charged
with
possession of cannabis for supply, possession of methamphetamine for supply,
unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of ammunition. They
are next due to appear in Whakatāne District Court on Tuesday 23 November
and Wednesday 15 December respectively.
A 33-year-old woman has been charged
with possession of cannabis for supply,
possession of methamphetamine for supply and supplying methamphetamine. She
has been bailed to appear in Whakatāne District Court on Wednesday 1
December.
A 26-year-old
woman was also taken into custody for dangerous driving
and
failing to remain stopped. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday 23
November.