Firearms, Methamphetamine And Cannabis Seized In Kawerau Search Warrants

Police targeting the sale and supply of methamphetamine in Kawerau have made

four arrests.

The Whakatāne Precision Targeting Team, assisted by officers from

Whakatāne, Kawerau and Edgecumbe, conducted search warrants at two Kawerau

properties on Thursday and Friday last week.

In addition to the four arrests, Police seized two firearms, about 11 grams

of methamphetamine and small quantity of cannabis.

“Wastewater readings consistently show Kawerau to have the highest level of

meth consumption in the country per capita,” Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray

says.

“The drug has a devastating impact on this small community and Police are

committed to dismantling the networks that supply it.

“These warrants are part of a larger effort to reduce harm as well as the

other offending that inevitably follows the sale and supply of illicit

substances.”

A 36-year-old man and 34-year-old woman have been jointly charged with

possession of cannabis for supply, possession of methamphetamine for supply,

unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of ammunition. They

are next due to appear in Whakatāne District Court on Tuesday 23 November

and Wednesday 15 December respectively.

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with possession of cannabis for supply,

possession of methamphetamine for supply and supplying methamphetamine. She

has been bailed to appear in Whakatāne District Court on Wednesday 1

December.

A 26-year-old woman was also taken into custody for dangerous driving and

failing to remain stopped. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday 23

November.

