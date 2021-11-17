Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand’s First Carbon Zero Hospital Unveiled

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 8:32 am
Press Release: Forte Health

Forté Hospital in Christchurch has been named New Zealand’s first Toitū carbonzero certified hospital.

Forté Hospital operates out of Forté Health, a health precinct built in 2013 in the aftermath of the Christchurch earthquakes. The hospital, which operates out of one of New Zealand’s most environmentally-friendly buildings, has been certified carbonzero by Toitū Envirocare.

“Sustainability has been part of our kaupapa since the idea of Forté Health was born. We wanted to do things differently and show that you didn’t have to choose between looking after people and looking after your planet – you can do both,” says Forté Health Chairman David Barker.

While Forté Hospital is the first hospital in Australasia to achieve a four-star green certification through the New Zealand Green Building Council, to achieve Toitū carbonzero certification, sustainability had to be taken to an operational level.

“We cast a sustainability lens over all aspects of what we do and how we do it - no stone was left unturned. While reviewing all internal processes we also engaged with our staff, contractors and suppliers and asked the question – can we do this in a way that’s more sustainable for our people and our planet. And we’ve found in many instances, the answer was yes,” says Forté Health CEO Rachel Hillyer.

Major sustainability initiatives implemented at Forté Hospital include:

  • Better segregation of waste resulting in a 47% reduction in the amount of medical hazardous waste requiring emission-producing heat treatment (2016 – 2021).
  • Reducing waste to landfill by 1.6 tonnes from 2019 to 2020.
  • Reducing electricity usage by 12% from 2019 to 2021
  • Recycling staff uniforms into bags for patient belongings or donating them to Pacific Island hospitals, thanks to a partnership with Rotary Worldwide.
  • Installation of a new VIE liquid oxygen tank resulting in an approximately 99% reduction in CO2 emissions from truck deliveries.
  • Removed single-use food packaging for patient meals, saving around 1,200 single-use containers going to landfill each year.
  • Replaced medicine trays with compostable alternatives.

Forté’s future sustainability goals include to further reduce its carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 10% over the next five years.

A 2019 report by global organisations Arup and Health Care Without Harm found healthcare is responsible for 4.4% of the world’s global net emissions – meaning if healthcare were a country, it would be the fifth-largest emitter on the planet. In New Zealand the wider health sector is striving to reduce emissions, with the Carbon Neutral Government Programme including an expectation that the public sector, including District Health Boards, be carbon neutral by 2025.

“There is no doubt Forté is leading the industry in terms of environmental sustainability. Their environmental journey is one that is embedded throughout the entire organisation, with high levels of staff engagement and a whole-of-organisation investment in the environmental targets and objectives they have set themselves,” says Andrew Mackenzie, Senior Technical Account Manager at Toitū Envirocare.

As part of becoming Toitū carbonzero certified, Forté Health will be offsetting its carbon footprint by planting trees at Spray Point Station in South Marlborough, at Puhi Peaks Station and Nature Reserve in Kaikōura and at the Hinewai Reserve, Banks Peninsula.

“A core part of our ethos was to ensure our sustainability journey impacted positively on our local environment, and we’re delighted to be supporting these South Island organisations to preserve and enhance our indigenous biodiversity,” says Rachel.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Forte Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Vaccine Toughlove


Vaccine mandates begin to kick in today for education and healthcare workers. All of them will need to have taken a first dose step towards full vaccination, largely because their work routinely brings them in contact with either patients or with children not (yet) able to be vaccinated. Those requirements enjoy wide public support. Beyond that point, things get murkier... More>>





 
 


Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>

APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 