Man Charged Following Fatal Crash
Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 12:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Rotorua Police have now charged a man in relation to a
fatal vehicle crash on Te Ngae Road on 2 October.
The
single-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 11pm and one of
the vehicle’s occupants later died in hospital.
A
20-year-old Rotorua man is due to appear in the Rotorua
District Court on 18 November facing charges of reckless
driving causing death and refusing to provide a blood
sample.
