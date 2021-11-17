Man Charged Following Fatal Crash

Rotorua Police have now charged a man in relation to a fatal vehicle crash on Te Ngae Road on 2 October.

The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 11pm and one of the vehicle’s occupants later died in hospital.

A 20-year-old Rotorua man is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court on 18 November facing charges of reckless driving causing death and refusing to provide a blood sample.

