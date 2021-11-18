Body Believed To Be Missing Alexandra Man Located

Police have located a body in the Clutha River they believe to be missing

Alexandra man Wayne Hammond.

Police extend their deepest sympathies to Wayne’s loved ones.

Sergeant Derek Ealson of Alexandra Police says the body’s identity is yet

to be confirmed, but Police believe it to be the 50-year-old who has been

missing since 1 November.

The body was found about 1.5km from the Roxburgh Dam.

Mr Ealson expressed his thanks to all those involved in the many searches for

Wayne over the past few weeks.

© Scoop Media

