Body Believed To Be Missing Alexandra Man Located
Police have located a body in the Clutha River they
believe to be missing
Alexandra man Wayne Hammond.
Police extend their deepest sympathies to Wayne’s loved ones.
Sergeant Derek Ealson of
Alexandra Police says the body’s identity is yet
to be confirmed, but Police believe it to be the 50-year-old who has been
missing since 1 November.
The body was found about 1.5km from the Roxburgh Dam.
Mr Ealson
expressed his thanks to all those involved in the many
searches for
Wayne over the past few weeks.