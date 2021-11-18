Fatal Crash, Tawa

Police can confirm one person has died following a two car crash near Tawa.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on State Highway One at around

3:20am.

State Highway One between Tawa and Porirua remains closed.

Diversions are in place however motorists should expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and enquiries into the circumstances

of the crash are continuing.

