Fatal Crash, Tawa
Thursday, 18 November 2021, 6:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a two
car crash near Tawa.
Emergency services were alerted
to the crash on State Highway One at
around
3:20am.
State Highway One between Tawa and
Porirua remains closed.
Diversions are in place
however motorists should expect delays.
The Serious
Crash Unit is at the scene and enquiries into the
circumstances
of the crash are
continuing.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more