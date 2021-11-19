Whanganui Regional Museum - Keeping Our Community Safe

Whanganui Regional Museum has today confirmed that it will require all staff, volunteers, and visitors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of being able to enter the Museum building.

“Our priority is to protect the health and safety of our community. It is important to us to give our visitors confidence that they are safe when they visit the museum,” says Museum Director Dr Bronwyn Labrum.

This mandate will occur from Monday 29 November 2021, when vaccination certificates become fully operational as the country moves into the “traffic light system” COVID-19 Protection Framework. Everyone aged 12 and over will be required to provide proof of their vaccination status before they enter the museum building, and exceptions will only apply if an official medical exemption has been issued by the Ministry of Health, or if they are under 12-years-old and unable to be vaccinated.

“This requirement provides an added layer of safety and protection for Museum visitors. It reaffirms what we consider to be the Museum’s responsibility to the communities we serve,” says Chair of the Joint Council Marshall Tangaroa.

This decision will be reviewed regularly, taking into account the rapidly changing environment and management of the pandemic.

