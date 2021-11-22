Appeal For Patience During Unprecedented Period Of COVID-19 Testing

Our teams are currently experiencing unprecedented demand for COVID-19 testing.

They are working long hours processing thousands of tests as quickly as possible but, if you’ve had a test, it’s important to know there may be some delays in receiving your results. We are asking for your understanding and patience while you wait please.

As well as COVID-19 test results there may also be delays experienced for other regular laboratory testing, again due to the current high demand being placed on the system.

For people who have not received their test result after five days, a BOPDHB Swab Results line has been set up 0800 225 449. This will be manned between the hours of 9am-4.30pm Monday to Friday.

If you haven’t had a test result after five days call this number. If it is less than five days, and you have not been contacted, it is likely that your test result is not back yet and we would ask you to continue to wait please.

Trevor Richardson

BOPDHB COVID-19 Incident Controller

