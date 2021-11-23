Public Help Sought Over Aggravated Robbery In Whakatane
Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson:
Whakatane
Police investigating an aggravated robbery at a service
station are
seeking help from the public.
Around
1am on Saturday 20 November, a person entered Caltex
Whakatane on
Commerce Street holding a knife.
The
person jumped over the counter and demanded cigarettes and
cash,
threatening the sole attendant working.
At
one point a scuffle broke out between the offender and
attendant, during
which the attendant sustained a small cut to his finger.
As part of our inquiries we are
looking to identify the person pictured, who
wore a grey face mask with a teeth design printed on it, and a distinctive
puffer hoodie.
We are confident someone in our community can identify this individual.
If you
have any information which may help Police, please get in
touch on 105
and quote file number 211120/8158.
Alternatively, information can be
provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on
0800 555 111.