Public Help Sought Over Aggravated Robbery In Whakatane

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson:

Whakatane Police investigating an aggravated robbery at a service station are

seeking help from the public.

Around 1am on Saturday 20 November, a person entered Caltex Whakatane on

Commerce Street holding a knife.

The person jumped over the counter and demanded cigarettes and cash,

threatening the sole attendant working.

At one point a scuffle broke out between the offender and attendant, during

which the attendant sustained a small cut to his finger.

As part of our inquiries we are looking to identify the person pictured, who

wore a grey face mask with a teeth design printed on it, and a distinctive

puffer hoodie.

We are confident someone in our community can identify this individual.

If you have any information which may help Police, please get in touch on 105

and quote file number 211120/8158.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

