Crash: Dunedin Southern Motorway - Southern
Thursday, 25 November 2021, 7:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police advise there will be delays on the Dunedin
Southern Motorway this
morning after a vehicle
collision.
A truck has collided with the central
barrier and has damaged a large stretch
of the
barrier.
Traffic flow will be affected in both
directions as crews work to clear the
debris and we urge
motorists to be patient.
The driver of the truck has
been taken to
hospital.
