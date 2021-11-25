Crash: Dunedin Southern Motorway - Southern

Police advise there will be delays on the Dunedin Southern Motorway this

morning after a vehicle collision.

A truck has collided with the central barrier and has damaged a large stretch

of the barrier.

Traffic flow will be affected in both directions as crews work to clear the

debris and we urge motorists to be patient.

The driver of the truck has been taken to hospital.

