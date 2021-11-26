Orange Warning From MetService For West Coast This Weekend

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency encourages people driving on the West Coast this weekend to be ready for heavy rain from Friday midnight through to Sunday.

Monday 29 November is Westland Anniversary Day so more people will be travelling around the West Coast this weekend.

MetService has put an orange heavy rain warning over much of the West Coast (Fiordland north) for this weekend, with up to 400mm of rain in some places. Saturday could be very wet.

“Please take extra care, check the forecast before you head out and the traffic and travel map,” says Tresca Forrester, Waka Kotahi Journey Manager.

“People should be ready for stormy weather across the Coast from South Westland north and on the alpine passes. Heavy rain can reduce visibility for drivers so keep your lights on if that is the case.

“Waka Kotahi crews are prepared and ready to respond in the event of slips and localised flooding,” she says.

Check the MetService warnings page: https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

Waka Kotahi West Coast traffic page: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/12

