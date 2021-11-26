Help Sought With Arson Investigation
Friday, 26 November 2021, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Tauranga Police are seeking the public’s help to assist
their investigation into an arson at Merivale School in the
early hours of this morning [26 November].
Emergency
services responded to reports of a fire at the school at
about 12:25am, and when they arrived a playground was well
alight.
The fire has caused significant damage to the
equipment.
Police would like to hear from anyone who
may know anything about the fire,
and ask them to call
105 and quote the file number
211126/7942.
