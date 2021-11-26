Help Sought With Arson Investigation

Tauranga Police are seeking the public’s help to assist their investigation into an arson at Merivale School in the early hours of this morning [26 November].

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire at the school at about 12:25am, and when they arrived a playground was well alight.

The fire has caused significant damage to the equipment.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may know anything about the fire,

and ask them to call 105 and quote the file number 211126/7942.



