Overnight Closure South Westland Bridge Monday Night, 6 December, SH6
Monday, 29 November 2021, 9:39 am
Press Release: NZTA
The Franz Josef Waiho/Waiau River bridge on SH6 is being
closed for essential maintenance in a week’s time, Monday
night, 6 December, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport
Agency.
State Highway 6 will close at 10 pm, reopen
for 15 minutes at midnight, then stay closed through to 6 am
Tuesday.
“The deck of the bailey bridge has to be
jacked up and the pier cap replaced onto new piles,” says
Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager Moira Whinham.
“The pier cap then needs to be welded in place and the
deck fixed down, prior to opening the road to daytime
traffic at 6 am.”
Emergency services will be allowed
through but everyone else who uses the highway overnight
needs to plan around this closure, she says.
“There
is a lot of work to do in the time and we appreciate this
will be an inconvenience for some overnight freight
operators.”
The work is weather dependent so if it
is wet it will be shifted to the next night. Electronic
signs will update road users each
day.
