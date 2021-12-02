Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

My Vaccine Pass To Be Required At Most Hutt City Council Community Facilities

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

From Friday 3 December, most Hutt City Council community facilities will require visitors to show their My Vaccine Pass as the city moves into the new COVID-19 Protection Framework. This will affect users of Council’s pools, gyms, libraries, museums, and hubs.

The Government has announced that Lower Hutt, and the rest of the Wellington Region, will enter the traffic light-based framework at the Orange level.

Hutt City Council Chief Executive Jo Miller says Council’s approach is about keeping staff and the community safe, and showing leadership in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

"From Friday, only those who have been double vaccinated and have a My Vaccine Pass will be able to visit Council pools, gyms, libraries, museums, and hubs," Jo Miller says.

"If they are vaccinated but unsure of how to download their My Vaccine Pass, staff in libraries and hubs will be able to assist with that process."

"Our top priority is about keeping our staff and our community safe as we transition to the traffic light system and face the reality of living with COVID-19. We take this responsibility extremely seriously, and we want to lead by example," Jo Miller says.

Those under the age of 12 will not be required to present a My Vaccine Pass, as this age group is not currently eligible for vaccination.

"Most people in our city will be able to continue to use our community facilities as normal, given that 93 per cent of those eligible in Lower Hutt have received their first dose and 87 per cent are fully vaccinated.

"We recognise that getting vaccinated is a personal choice. However, as with all choices, there can be consequences. At Council we’re not prepared to risk the safety of our staff or the wider community."

Jo Miller says that Council offers a range of online services which will continue to be available to the community.

"Since the first COVID-19 lockdown, and in fact before that, Council has significantly invested in our online offerings. This means people can access a range of online library services including eBooks, films, online learning services, and our Baby Bounce & Rhyme sessions. We are also developing a contactless service for some of our library collections, and I expect we can share more information on that soon."

"When we move to the traffic light system on Friday, we encourage everyone to continue to follow COVID-19 guidance - wear a face covering in public, scan in using the NZ COVID Tracer App, and be kind to each other. Please also factor in additional time when visiting our facilities, and be patient with staff, as there may be queues due to scanning requirements," Jo Miller says.

From Friday 3 December, visitors will be required to present their My Vaccine Pass at the following Hutt City Council facilities:

- Eastbourne Library

- Moera Library

- Naenae Library

- Petone Library

- War Memorial Library

- Koraunui Stokes Valley Community Hub

- Wainuiomata Community Hub

- Walter Nash Centre

- Naenae Clubhouse

- Coco Pop Up (Naenae Community Space)

- Huia Pool & Fitness

- Stokes Valley Pool & Fitness

- Eastbourne Summer Pool

- McKenzie Baths Summer Pool

- Wainuiomata Summer Pool

- The Dowse Art Museum

- Petone Settlers Museum

- Lower Hutt Events Centre

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Elusive Charms Of Christopher Luxon


Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>




 
 


Defence: New Zealand Response To Assist Peace And Stability In Solomon Islands
The New Zealand government has announced that it will deploy Defence Force and Police personnel to Honiara to help restore peace and stability. “New Zealand is committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.... More>>


Government: Delivers Reactivation Package As Aucklanders Reconnect For Summer
A new support package will help revive economic, social and cultural activities in our largest city over summer, and ensure those in hardship also get relief. The Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni and the Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash... More>>



Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy Amid Pandemic
The Government’s financial accounts continue to reflect an economy that has performed better than expected, despite the latest Delta COVID-19 outbreak. The Crown accounts for the four months to the end of October factors in the improved starting position for the new financial year... More>>

ALSO:



National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


Freedom Camping: Making Sure People Are Up To Play With Changes
People interested in finding out how the proposed improvements to freedom camping might affect them are being invited to an information-sharing webinar... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 