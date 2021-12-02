My Vaccine Pass To Be Required At Most Hutt City Council Community Facilities

From Friday 3 December, most Hutt City Council community facilities will require visitors to show their My Vaccine Pass as the city moves into the new COVID-19 Protection Framework. This will affect users of Council’s pools, gyms, libraries, museums, and hubs.

The Government has announced that Lower Hutt, and the rest of the Wellington Region, will enter the traffic light-based framework at the Orange level.

Hutt City Council Chief Executive Jo Miller says Council’s approach is about keeping staff and the community safe, and showing leadership in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

"From Friday, only those who have been double vaccinated and have a My Vaccine Pass will be able to visit Council pools, gyms, libraries, museums, and hubs," Jo Miller says.

"If they are vaccinated but unsure of how to download their My Vaccine Pass, staff in libraries and hubs will be able to assist with that process."

"Our top priority is about keeping our staff and our community safe as we transition to the traffic light system and face the reality of living with COVID-19. We take this responsibility extremely seriously, and we want to lead by example," Jo Miller says.

Those under the age of 12 will not be required to present a My Vaccine Pass, as this age group is not currently eligible for vaccination.

"Most people in our city will be able to continue to use our community facilities as normal, given that 93 per cent of those eligible in Lower Hutt have received their first dose and 87 per cent are fully vaccinated.

"We recognise that getting vaccinated is a personal choice. However, as with all choices, there can be consequences. At Council we’re not prepared to risk the safety of our staff or the wider community."

Jo Miller says that Council offers a range of online services which will continue to be available to the community.

"Since the first COVID-19 lockdown, and in fact before that, Council has significantly invested in our online offerings. This means people can access a range of online library services including eBooks, films, online learning services, and our Baby Bounce & Rhyme sessions. We are also developing a contactless service for some of our library collections, and I expect we can share more information on that soon."

"When we move to the traffic light system on Friday, we encourage everyone to continue to follow COVID-19 guidance - wear a face covering in public, scan in using the NZ COVID Tracer App, and be kind to each other. Please also factor in additional time when visiting our facilities, and be patient with staff, as there may be queues due to scanning requirements," Jo Miller says.

From Friday 3 December, visitors will be required to present their My Vaccine Pass at the following Hutt City Council facilities:

- Eastbourne Library

- Moera Library

- Naenae Library

- Petone Library

- War Memorial Library

- Koraunui Stokes Valley Community Hub

- Wainuiomata Community Hub

- Walter Nash Centre

- Naenae Clubhouse

- Coco Pop Up (Naenae Community Space)

- Huia Pool & Fitness

- Stokes Valley Pool & Fitness

- Eastbourne Summer Pool

- McKenzie Baths Summer Pool

- Wainuiomata Summer Pool

- The Dowse Art Museum

- Petone Settlers Museum

- Lower Hutt Events Centre

