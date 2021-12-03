Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Positives Found In High Court Loss On Lindis

Friday, 3 December 2021, 12:15 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

Otago Fish and Game Council is considering the implications of a judgement from the High Court where its appeal against the Lindis River Environment Court decision was not upheld.

The core of its appeal centred on the way trout were treated in the judgement and concerns that the Environment Court had not applied the law correctly. This had implications both for the final decision in respect of the Lindis River, and also other decisions affecting rivers and freshwater habitats.

Chief Executive Ian Hadland said while the judgment might initially seem negative, there were a number of positives to be taken from the judgement.

"Advocating to protect habitat is a key function of Fish & Game, so we were given little option but to challenge the decision," Mr Hadland said.

"A good outcome of our High Court appeal is that the place of trout and salmon habitat in the Resource Management Act, and as part of the existing environment and ecosystem, was confirmed. That’s extremely helpful as we enter the next phase of water planning in Otago."

The decision released this week is the latest chapter in a seven-year battle by Fish & Game to restore flows back into a seriously depleted river and important trout nursery stream for Lake Dunstan and the upper Clutha River. The Environment Court ruled that a minimum river flow of 550 litres/second or about 30% of the natural low flow in summer (called the mean annual low flow or MALF) was adequate. Fish & Game argued for 900 litres/second to ensure the river remained connected and healthy.

"We’re not comfortable with the idea that a river is sustainably managed when 70% of its low flow is removed for irrigation but that’s the decision that has been made. Nonetheless, we will continue to stand up for the restoration of depleted rivers, especially where that is related to over-allocation of the resource for out-of-stream uses."

Mr Hadland said the decision is in part a reflection of the poor state of Otago’s water planning framework which an independent review by Professor Peter Skelton described as not fit for purpose. Mr Hadland believed this was largely to blame for the ongoing conflict and delays around water allocation and large legal bills for all parties.

"The new Land and Water Regional Plan for Otago can’t come soon enough," Mr Hadland said.

"If you ran this whole case again tomorrow from the start, I’d suggest the outcome would be more positive for the river, not because of the local planning framework, but because of the Government's updated national policy statement on freshwater which clearly prioritises the river's needs first and recognises sports fish habitat as a value to be protected. That’s exactly what we argued in the first place."

Note: There will be no further comments at this point.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Elusive Charms Of Christopher Luxon


Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>




 
 


Defence: New Zealand Response To Assist Peace And Stability In Solomon Islands
The New Zealand government has announced that it will deploy Defence Force and Police personnel to Honiara to help restore peace and stability. “New Zealand is committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.... More>>


Government: Delivers Reactivation Package As Aucklanders Reconnect For Summer
A new support package will help revive economic, social and cultural activities in our largest city over summer, and ensure those in hardship also get relief. The Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni and the Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash... More>>



Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy Amid Pandemic
The Government’s financial accounts continue to reflect an economy that has performed better than expected, despite the latest Delta COVID-19 outbreak. The Crown accounts for the four months to the end of October factors in the improved starting position for the new financial year... More>>

ALSO:



National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


Freedom Camping: Making Sure People Are Up To Play With Changes
People interested in finding out how the proposed improvements to freedom camping might affect them are being invited to an information-sharing webinar... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 