Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christmas Gets Lit In Hastings City Centre

Friday, 3 December 2021, 12:43 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

Christmas is getting lit in Hastings city centre this month, with special festive lighting and pop-up installations and activities to get everyone in the Christmas spirit while they’re in town.

Throughout the month, Heretaunga St West will be aglow with LED festive lighting, sponsored by Hastings District Council’s Activation Fund and Unison.

These display fun messages such as “Ho Ho Ho” and “Be Merry” and are bound to fill people’s hearts with some yuletide joy.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough says: “We’re very proud to partner with Hastings District Council this Christmas to light up the city centre.

“As an organisation which is owned by the community, it is only fitting that we support projects which are available to everyone, that will increase morale in the city and put smiles on people’s faces.”

But that’s not all – head to Albert Square and you’ll find that once again Santa’s giant reindeer, Stinger, Nickolas, Jingles and Apollo, have strayed from the North Pole. Visit them at night and see them glow.

From now to December 5, free pop-up mini golf is at Albert Square. Jump online to make a booking at https://www.trybooking.co.nz/IYN.

The golf course will be in place from 12 noon to 8pm on Friday, December 3 and from 10am to 4pm on December 4 and 5.

Bookings are essential to manage numbers within COVID-19 restrictions, and a maximum of four people can play at any one time.

Free musical entertainment will also be on offer at Albert Square on December 4, from 6pm to 7.30pm (postponed to December 5 if the weather is bad).

Talented Hawke’s Bay musicians ‘Undergrand’ are popping up in the park with their mini grand piano. Anton Wuts and Joe Dobson’s medley of melancholic tunes is one you won’t want to miss.

And finally, from next Monday (December 6) head to Civic Square to catch the Vitruvian Tunnel from Matt Liggins Studio.

This illuminated structure takes inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic Vitruvian Man diagram, creating a funhouse of geometry and light - the perfect setting for some great photos, in place till January 5.

The mini-golf and grand piano performance are supported by Hastings District Council’s vibrancy fund. Find out more about this fund and how to apply here www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/vibrancyfund

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Elusive Charms Of Christopher Luxon


Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>




 
 


Defence: New Zealand Response To Assist Peace And Stability In Solomon Islands
The New Zealand government has announced that it will deploy Defence Force and Police personnel to Honiara to help restore peace and stability. “New Zealand is committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.... More>>


Government: Delivers Reactivation Package As Aucklanders Reconnect For Summer
A new support package will help revive economic, social and cultural activities in our largest city over summer, and ensure those in hardship also get relief. The Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni and the Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash... More>>



Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy Amid Pandemic
The Government’s financial accounts continue to reflect an economy that has performed better than expected, despite the latest Delta COVID-19 outbreak. The Crown accounts for the four months to the end of October factors in the improved starting position for the new financial year... More>>

ALSO:



National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


Freedom Camping: Making Sure People Are Up To Play With Changes
People interested in finding out how the proposed improvements to freedom camping might affect them are being invited to an information-sharing webinar... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 