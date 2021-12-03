Iwi And DHBs To Benefit From Old Police Mobile Road Safety Bases
Tasman region is the first to benefit from Police
decommissioning its old
fleet of mobile road safety bases.
The district health board, Nelson Marlborough
Health, is making good use of
the Police district’s old base as a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Currently the former MRSB is acting as a
mobile vaccination hub as part of
the Nelson Marlborough Health COVID response but plans for the vehicle go
well beyond that according to Nelson Marlborough Health’s Emergency
Manager, Pete Kara.
“We’re excited about the enhanced health
services we can provide with
this mobile hub. To get something similar off the ground on our own would
have been months in the making. It’s great that we’ve had the opportunity
to keep this asset in our community and it’s one of the many benefits of
having a close working relationship with Police in Tasman,” Kara says.
Assistant Commissioner Bruce
O’Brien, Deployment & Road Policing, says
as
part of the decommissioning, Police are looking for ways to see how our ‘no
longer fit-for-purpose’ old bases could be repurposed to help support
communities, and the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out had provided an immediate
opportunity.
“This initiative
absolutely aligns with our priority of focused
prevention
through partnerships,” A/C O’Brien says. “We are also gifting the old
bases enabling partner agencies to redirect funds towards other community
initiatives that would have been used to secure a mobile asset.”
Nelson Marlborough Health
has plans to eventually convert the base into
a
mobile treatment facility, with a refit that will include an examination bed
to be used for minor procedures ensuring those in the region’s remote areas
can still receive the care they need.
Discussions are underway for further vehicles to
be repurposed, with similar
arrangements to the Tasman initiative, A/C O’Brien says.
Deputy
Commissioner Wally Haumaha, Iwi and Communities says
“these include
a base being gifted to Ngāi Tūhoe for a multi-purpose health mobile unit to
provide medical and dental checks, and vaccinations to people in remote areas
of their rohe. Another base may be gifted as a mobile driver licence learning
centre for a youth-focused community group in Waitomo.
“This is a great opportunity for
community organisations to give a new life
to a significant resource that otherwise would have likely been scrapped or
sold to a private entity.
“This
is also a really great example of what can be done when you
open your
mind to operating differently and operating in a more culturally attuned way
with our Treaty partners. We believe repurposing these bases will benefit
Māori-Crown relationships and strengthen how we can all care for each
other,” says D/C Haumaha.
All of the mobile road safety bases being
repurposed have undergone
inspection to ensure they are safe for their next life.
Bases from the old fleet
are able to be offered because Police has
introduced
28 new purpose-built vehicles – six Isuzu trucks and 22 VW Crafter vans –
that will allow evidential breath testing to be processed at the roadside.
Most of these new vehicles have already been
delivered and deployed to Police
districts throughout Aotearoa New Zealand and don’t require an HT licence
to drive, so they are easier for all police staff to use.