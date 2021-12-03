Iwi And DHBs To Benefit From Old Police Mobile Road Safety Bases

Tasman region is the first to benefit from Police decommissioning its old

fleet of mobile road safety bases.

The district health board, Nelson Marlborough Health, is making good use of

the Police district’s old base as a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Currently the former MRSB is acting as a mobile vaccination hub as part of

the Nelson Marlborough Health COVID response but plans for the vehicle go

well beyond that according to Nelson Marlborough Health’s Emergency

Manager, Pete Kara.

“We’re excited about the enhanced health services we can provide with

this mobile hub. To get something similar off the ground on our own would

have been months in the making. It’s great that we’ve had the opportunity

to keep this asset in our community and it’s one of the many benefits of

having a close working relationship with Police in Tasman,” Kara says.

Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien, Deployment & Road Policing, says as

part of the decommissioning, Police are looking for ways to see how our ‘no

longer fit-for-purpose’ old bases could be repurposed to help support

communities, and the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out had provided an immediate

opportunity.

“This initiative absolutely aligns with our priority of focused prevention

through partnerships,” A/C O’Brien says. “We are also gifting the old

bases enabling partner agencies to redirect funds towards other community

initiatives that would have been used to secure a mobile asset.”

Nelson Marlborough Health has plans to eventually convert the base into a

mobile treatment facility, with a refit that will include an examination bed

to be used for minor procedures ensuring those in the region’s remote areas

can still receive the care they need.

Discussions are underway for further vehicles to be repurposed, with similar

arrangements to the Tasman initiative, A/C O’Brien says.

Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha, Iwi and Communities says “these include

a base being gifted to Ngāi Tūhoe for a multi-purpose health mobile unit to

provide medical and dental checks, and vaccinations to people in remote areas

of their rohe. Another base may be gifted as a mobile driver licence learning

centre for a youth-focused community group in Waitomo.

“This is a great opportunity for community organisations to give a new life

to a significant resource that otherwise would have likely been scrapped or

sold to a private entity.

“This is also a really great example of what can be done when you open your

mind to operating differently and operating in a more culturally attuned way

with our Treaty partners. We believe repurposing these bases will benefit

Māori-Crown relationships and strengthen how we can all care for each

other,” says D/C Haumaha.

All of the mobile road safety bases being repurposed have undergone

inspection to ensure they are safe for their next life.

Bases from the old fleet are able to be offered because Police has introduced

28 new purpose-built vehicles – six Isuzu trucks and 22 VW Crafter vans –

that will allow evidential breath testing to be processed at the roadside.

Most of these new vehicles have already been delivered and deployed to Police

districts throughout Aotearoa New Zealand and don’t require an HT licence

to drive, so they are easier for all police staff to use.



