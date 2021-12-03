Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tauranga Powerball Winner’s Big Surprise For Partner

Friday, 3 December 2021, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Lotto Powerball

A woman from Tauranga had to take a walk around the block after learning she had won $6.3 million with Powerball First Division this week.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, picked up her soon-to-be winning ticket after enjoying a bit of luck in a previous Lotto draw.

“I’d recently won a couple of hundred on another ticket, which was awesome, so I thought I’d pick up a ticket using the Lotto NZ App this week,” said the woman.

On Thursday morning, the woman was at work when she noticed an email from Lotto NZ saying she had won a prize.

“I thought, ‘another win? Surely someone is having me on!’ – but I opened the app and checked my ticket anyway. Seeing all the numbers and the Powerball number circling off on my ticket caused my brain to go blank, and I began to shake uncontrollably,” said the winner.

“In that moment, I couldn’t think straight at all and got up and took myself for a walk around the block to gather my thoughts. And for the rest of the day, I did my best to keep myself busy and distracted!”

“I kept looking at my ticket that day, and even though I’d picked up a Dip ticket, I noticed that many of the numbers were birthdates of family members. It’s surreal,” she said.

With her partner out of town, the woman faced her next challenge – keeping the exciting news to herself.

“That night, I barely slept, and I haven’t eaten much since finding out. But I did grab a pizza yesterday evening to celebrate - that’s all I ate that day,” laughed the woman.

“My partner doesn’t know the news yet, but he comes home this evening and I can’t wait to tell him – I honestly can’t wait to see his face,” said the winner.

With the prize now safely claimed, the winner is looking forward to paying off the mortgage and setting her family up for the future.

The $6.3 million winning Powerball ticket was sold on MyLotto and was made up of $6 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

This is the twentieth Powerball winnerso far this year andcomes just over a week after a Tauranga couple won $10.3 million with Powerball.

Powerball wins in 2021

Date Prize Store Location 
2 January $2.8 million The Market Store Twizel 
$2.8 million Fresh Choice Te Anau Te Anau 
6 January $4.5 million Te Aroha Supermarket Te Aroha 
20 January $8.5 million Western Heights Foodmarket Rotorua 
27 February $22.5 million MyLotto Christchurch 
13 March $8.25 million Paper Plus Matamata Matamata 
20 March $5.2 million Hornby Mall Lotto Christchurch 
24 March $4.25 million MyLotto Northland 
17 April $14.25 million MyLotto Auckland 
8 May $12.3 million Hylite Dairy Auckland 
5 June $16.5 million MyLotto Hamilton 
26 June $13 million New World Merrilands New Plymouth 
24 July $17.16 million West City Lotto Auckland 
31 July $5.3 million MyLotto Ashburton 
21 August $11.5 million MyLotto Auckland 
20 October $42.2 million Countdown Pokeno Pokeno 
30 October $6.3 million New World Southmall Auckland 
3 November $4.3 million Kapiti Knitting and Lotto Paraparaumu 
20 November $10.3 million MyLotto Tauranga 
1 December $6.3 million MyLotto Tauranga

