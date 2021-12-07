Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

My Vaccine Pass Requirement Varies In Marlborough

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

At this time Marlborough District Council does not intend to introduce My Vaccine Pass at Council premises such as libraries, customer service counters, waste management services or in public places such as parks, reserves and sports fields. However, some other organisations with public facilities do require their users to show a My Vaccine Pass.

Under the Red and Orange alert levels, Council facilities are open with capacity limits based on one metre physical distancing. Face coverings are mandatory and people are required to scan in using the Covid tracer app or sign in. The Council’s preference is to ensure it can minimise the risks associated with Covid-19 transmission whilst allowing as many Council services as possible to be open to the public. The exception is for events and gatherings.

Events run by the Council or held on Council premises which have or are likely to have more than 50 people require a My Vaccine Pass at Orange, and are not be permitted at Red. Under Orange and the presentation of a My Vaccine Pass, there are no capacity limits for events or gatherings.

Some Council-owned facilities and venues in Marlborough run by other organisations set their own rules. Marlborough Lines Stadium 2000 pool and gymnasium requires its users show a My Vaccine Pass on entry. The ASB Theatre and Marlborough Events Centre are operating as Vaccinated Venues, requiring the presentation of a My Vaccine Pass, as does the Clubs of Marlborough.

Each sporting code in Marlborough sets its own rules of participation under Ministry of Health guidance. Contact the sporting code or go to https://sportnz.org.nz/ for general guidance.

Many Council services and transactions can be carried out online and do not require a physical visit to a building. For more information go to www.marlborough.govt.nz or phone 03 520 7400.

