Serious Crash - SH58, Porirua - Wellington
Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 7:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash
on State Highway 58
near the intersection with James Cook
Drive in Whitby, Porirua.
Police were called to the
two-vehicle collision shortly before 6.20pm.
Two
people have been injured in the crash, one with serious
injuries who is
being airlifted to hospital.
A
section of State Highway 58 has been closed due to the
crash, which is
expected to cause significant
delays.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto
Postgate Drive and traffic
travelling west is being
diverted onto Joseph Banks Drive.
Police advise
motorists to avoid the area if at all
possible.
