Serious Crash - SH58, Porirua - Wellington

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on State Highway 58

near the intersection with James Cook Drive in Whitby, Porirua.

Police were called to the two-vehicle collision shortly before 6.20pm.

Two people have been injured in the crash, one with serious injuries who is

being airlifted to hospital.

A section of State Highway 58 has been closed due to the crash, which is

expected to cause significant delays.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Postgate Drive and traffic

travelling west is being diverted onto Joseph Banks Drive.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area if at all possible.

