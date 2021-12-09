Police Acknowledge Sentencing Following Shooting Of Hamilton Officer

Police acknowledge the sentencing of the man who shot a Hamilton officer earlier this year.

Shannon Henry (23) was today sentenced to a total of seven years and eight months in the Hamilton District Court today on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

A Hamilton officer was shot during a routine traffic stop on Bankwood Road just before midnight on 9 July 2021.

The officer suffered serious injuries as a result and is completing ongoing treatment.

I would like to acknowledge the huge impact this incident has had on the officer and his family.

Our frontline staff, first and foremost are family members who live in our communities and choose to step up to keep everyone safe.

Incidents like this impact the community and all Police staff and I want to send a clear message that offenders will be held to account.

I would like to thank the staff who have been involved in the investigation and to the officer's unit who assisted on the night.

Attributed to Waikato District Commander, Superintendent Bruce Bird:

© Scoop Media

