Bus Contracts Extended To 2025

Monday, 13 December 2021, 5:37 pm
The two public transport contracts Go Bus has with Council will be extended until June 30 2025.

This is to ensure a continuity of contract while a new ticketing system is brought in next year.

The decision was made this morning at the last Council meeting of the year.

Go Bus holds contracts for bus routes around Gisborne city and to take students to and from schools.

In May next year, the Regional Integrated Ticketing System (RITS) will be brought in across the country as a requirement of Waka Kotahi funding.

By extending the completion dates of both public transport unit contracts it means Council and Go Bus both have sufficient time to make these changes.

The contract extension also covers the next National Land Transport Programme review in 2024. This review will bring buses into the bigger picture of future community transport needs.

It was also decided to lift the hourly rate of Go Bus drivers on a Council contract in Gisborne to New Zealand’s living wage of $22.75. This will come into effect early next year.

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
