Adaptive Pathways Planning Pilot Location Decided

Kaipara District Council
has confirmed that the Ruawai area will be the first
location for the community adaptation planning, adaptive
pathways process at its meeting on 15 December.
This
work is part of Council’s climate change work programme,
which started this year under the 2021-2031 Long Term
Plan.
The community adaptation planning work supports
Council’s goal of long-term community resilience to the
impacts of climate change, set out in the Kaipara Ki Tua
Climate Smart Strategic Framework.
Today’s
decision is the first step towards Council working
collectively with Ruawai and Raupo to lead the development
of climate adaptation plans for their own communities. This
will be a community-based process and work with these
communities will pick-up in 2022. No further decisions have
or will be made until
then.
