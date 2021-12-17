Feilding Police Seeking Witnesses To Incident

Feilding Police are appealing for information from the public in relation to an incident that occurred on Monday, 13 December.

At around 7:30pm a man is reported to have been chasing a girl and her dog on North Street, near the intersection with Denbigh Street in Fielding.

Police are aware of a number of people who assisted the girl and her mother at the time of the incident.

Police are particularly interested in speaking with two people out jogging, as well as a passing motorist driving a white sedan who pulled over to help the victims.

We would also like to speak with anyone else who witnessed this incident or anyone with information that may assist our enquiries.

Anyone with information that could assist Police is asked to contact us on 105, quoting file number 211214/8715 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

