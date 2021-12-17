Feilding Police Seeking Witnesses To Incident
Friday, 17 December 2021, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Feilding Police are appealing for information from the
public in relation to an incident that occurred on Monday,
13 December.
At around 7:30pm a man is reported to
have been chasing a girl and her dog on North Street, near
the intersection with Denbigh Street in
Fielding.
Police are aware of a number of people who
assisted the girl and her mother at the time of the
incident.
Police are particularly interested in
speaking with two people out jogging, as well as a passing
motorist driving a white sedan who pulled over to help the
victims.
We would also like to speak with anyone else
who witnessed this incident or anyone with information that
may assist our enquiries.
Anyone with information that
could assist Police is asked to contact us on 105, quoting
file number 211214/8715 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on
0800 555
111.
