Name Release - Birkdale Homicide

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor:

Police can now release the name of the baby who died in Starship Hospital on Friday evening.

He was 10-month-old Chance Kamanaka O Ke Akura Aipolani-Nielson.

Police believe the baby's injuries were non-accidental, and investigations are ongoing into the circumstances.

Anyone with information that may assist Police with our inquiries is asked to get in touch on 105 and reference Operation Angora.

