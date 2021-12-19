Name Release - Birkdale Homicide
Sunday, 19 December 2021, 2:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor:
Police can now
release the name of the baby who died in Starship Hospital
on Friday evening.
He was 10-month-old Chance Kamanaka
O Ke Akura Aipolani-Nielson.
Police believe the baby's
injuries were non-accidental, and investigations are ongoing
into the circumstances.
Anyone with information that
may assist Police with our inquiries is asked to get in
touch on 105 and reference Operation
Angora.
Success can be its own worst enemy. If the plane doesn’t crash or the ship doesn’t sink, that doesn’t prove the safety measures were unnecessary, or that anyone can fly a plane. It can also be taken as an indication that the safety measures are working. Ditto during a pandemic. Arguably New Zealand has managed the best response to Covid in the entire world. This didn‘t happen by accident. It reflects the skill and dedication of tens of thousands of people working at the borders, in MIQ facilities and in the public health system. Hundreds are alive and well today who would have not have been if the government had bowed to pressure... More>>