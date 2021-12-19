Palmerston North Police Seek Driver Of Hit And Run Vehicle

Police in Palmerston North are investigating the hit and run of a 67-year-old male In Grey Street, Palmerston North, just before 12.30pm today.

Police understand that the man was crossing the road and became involved in a verbal altercation with a motorist driving a Black Ford Territory, registration ETS464.

Police enquiries are continuing but it appears that the driver of the car deliberately hit the elderly male and left the scene.

The man was taken to Palmerston North Hospital with serious injuries.

Police located the vehicle unattended in Rangitikei Street a short time later.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Police on 105, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, and refer to job number P049004525.

© Scoop Media

