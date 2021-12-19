Palmerston North Police Seek Driver Of Hit And Run Vehicle
Sunday, 19 December 2021, 6:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police in Palmerston North are investigating the hit and
run of a 67-year-old male In Grey Street, Palmerston North,
just before 12.30pm today.
Police understand that the
man was crossing the road and became involved in a verbal
altercation with a motorist driving a Black Ford Territory,
registration ETS464.
Police enquiries are continuing
but it appears that the driver of the car deliberately hit
the elderly male and left the scene.
The man was taken
to Palmerston North Hospital with serious
injuries.
Police located the vehicle unattended in
Rangitikei Street a short time later.
Police urge
anyone with information to contact Police on 105, or to call
Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, and refer to job
number
P049004525.
