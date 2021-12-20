Police seek Hira John Wharepapa

Police are seeking sightings and information as to the whereabouts of

33-year-old Hira John Wharepapa.

Wharepapa has outstanding warrants for his arrest.

He was last known to be in the area of Kaiti, Gisborne.

Wharepapa should not be approached.

Any sightings of Wharepapa, or information as to his whereabouts, can be

reported to 111 quoting file number 211203/2879.



