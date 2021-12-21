Restrictions Introduced To Help Conserve Water

Level 2 water use restrictions have been introduced in Hastings and Napier to help conserve water for the summer months ahead.

At Waimārama, due to the increased pressure on the supply during the summer period there is a greater need to conserve, which means Level 3 restrictions apply.

At Level 2, hoses and sprinklers can only be used between 6am and 8am and 7pm and 9pm every second day – at odd numbered homes on odd dates, and even numbered homes on even dates. The restrictions apply to all homes that source water from a public Napier City or Hastings District Council supply.

For Waimārama residents, the Level 3 restriction means there is a full sprinkler ban, with only hand-held hoses able to be used on alternate days between 6am and 8am, and 7pm and 9pm.

As well as conserving water, using hoses and sprinklers during these cooler times of the day means gardens absorb water more effectively and efficiently.

The councils will be reviewing their watering programmes for parks and gardens in the same way that residents are being asked to.

Putting low level restrictions in at this stage is hoped to help avoid higher level restrictions being imposed further into summer, depending on the weather.

Other ways people can conserve water: saving water (inside the home)

Check for leaks and fix any leaking taps, pipes or cisterns

Use 'eco' settings on dishwashers and washing machines if available and don’t run them unless they are full

Scrape dirty dishes rather than rinsing

Turn off taps while brushing teeth

Take shorter showers

Limit toilet flushing: if it's yellow let it mellow

Store drinking water in the fridge instead of running the tap cold.

Tips for saving water (outside the home):

Follow the water restrictions

Don't water the concrete, use a directional sprinkler

Reuse 'grey water' from the washing machine on lawns and gardens where possible

Use a bucket of water when washing the car, rather than the hose

Use a broom to clean paths rather than a hose.

