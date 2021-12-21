Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Restrictions Introduced To Help Conserve Water

Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 9:28 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council

Level 2 water use restrictions have been introduced in Hastings and Napier to help conserve water for the summer months ahead.

At Waimārama, due to the increased pressure on the supply during the summer period there is a greater need to conserve, which means Level 3 restrictions apply.

At Level 2, hoses and sprinklers can only be used between 6am and 8am and 7pm and 9pm every second day – at odd numbered homes on odd dates, and even numbered homes on even dates. The restrictions apply to all homes that source water from a public Napier City or Hastings District Council supply.

For Waimārama residents, the Level 3 restriction means there is a full sprinkler ban, with only hand-held hoses able to be used on alternate days between 6am and 8am, and 7pm and 9pm.

As well as conserving water, using hoses and sprinklers during these cooler times of the day means gardens absorb water more effectively and efficiently.

The councils will be reviewing their watering programmes for parks and gardens in the same way that residents are being asked to.

Putting low level restrictions in at this stage is hoped to help avoid higher level restrictions being imposed further into summer, depending on the weather.

Other ways people can conserve water: saving water (inside the home)

  • Check for leaks and fix any leaking taps, pipes or cisterns
  • Use 'eco' settings on dishwashers and washing machines if available and don’t run them unless they are full
  • Scrape dirty dishes rather than rinsing
  • Turn off taps while brushing teeth
  • Take shorter showers
  • Limit toilet flushing: if it's yellow let it mellow
  • Store drinking water in the fridge instead of running the tap cold.

Tips for saving water (outside the home):

  • Follow the water restrictions
  • Don't water the concrete, use a directional sprinkler
  • Reuse 'grey water' from the washing machine on lawns and gardens where possible
  • Use a bucket of water when washing the car, rather than the hose
  • Use a broom to clean paths rather than a hose.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Fostering The Culture Of Covid Complaint


Success can be its own worst enemy. If the plane doesn’t crash or the ship doesn’t sink, that doesn’t prove the safety measures were unnecessary, or that anyone can fly a plane. It can also be taken as an indication that the safety measures are working. Ditto during a pandemic. Arguably New Zealand has managed the best response to Covid in the entire world. This didn‘t happen by accident. It reflects the skill and dedication of tens of thousands of people working at the borders, in MIQ facilities and in the public health system. Hundreds are alive and well today who would have not have been if the government had bowed to pressure... More>>



 
 

National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Health: Government Upgrades Local Hospitals Throughout NZ
The Government will upgrade 24 local hospitals next year to support planned and routine care, to ensure non-COVID patients are safe when COVID patients are being treated. This includes projects announced last week to add ICU capacity to some hospitals... More>>

Abuse in Care: Survivors Of Abuse In State And Faith-based Care Will Have Access To New Independent Redress Process
The Government has today released the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry report and is starting work on developing a new, independent, survivor-focused redress system. “I want to acknowledge the courage of survivors who told their stories to the Royal Commission, and the work of the Commission in producing its report... More>>

ALSO:


Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 