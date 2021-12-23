Public's help sought with investigation

Wellington Police are seeking the public’s help with their investigation

into the discovery of man’s body along the waterfront earlier today.

Police were called at 7am after the body of the 47-year-old man had been

located in the water, near the Boat Shed.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious but would like assistance

from the public into determining what has happened.

They would like to hear from anyone who saw or spoke with a male of small

build who was riding a grey GT mountain bike along the Wellington waterfront

between 6pm on 22 December and 7am on 23 December.

The man was wearing blue jeans, white shoes, a long-sleeved yellow hi-vis top

with a grey hoody underneath. He also had a blue/grey backpack.

Anyone with information should please call Police on 105, quoting job number

P049047910.

© Scoop Media

