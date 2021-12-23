Public's help sought with investigation
Thursday, 23 December 2021, 1:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wellington Police are seeking the public’s help with
their investigation
into the discovery of man’s body
along the waterfront earlier today.
Police were called at
7am after the body of the 47-year-old man had
been
located in the water, near the Boat Shed.
Police
are not treating the death as suspicious but would like
assistance
from the public into determining what has
happened.
They would like to hear from anyone who saw or
spoke with a male of small
build who was riding a grey GT
mountain bike along the Wellington waterfront
between 6pm
on 22 December and 7am on 23 December.
The man was wearing
blue jeans, white shoes, a long-sleeved yellow hi-vis
top
with a grey hoody underneath. He also had a blue/grey
backpack.
Anyone with information should please call
Police on 105, quoting job number
P049047910.
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>