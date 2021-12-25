Search Underway For Overdue Fisherman

A search is continuing today for a man overdue from a fishing trip near Whangapoua.

The man left in his boat from the Whangapoua boat ramp at about 9am yesterday.

He was expected back yesterday afternoon but failed to return.

A search including Coastguard vessels, a Coastguard fixed-wing plane and the Auckland-based Westpac Rescue 3 helicopter failed to locate the man yesterday.

The search operation resumed this morning utilising the Police Eagle helicopter, a Coastguard fixed-wing plane and Coatguard vessels from Whitianga and Great Barrier Island.

The missing boat, named Tubby, is described as a white coloured 6-metre long 'Mac' centre console plastic boat with no top.

Anyone who can provide information about sightings of the boat from 9am yesterday, or who locates any items of interest that may be related, is asked to contact 111 and quote event file number P04906827.

