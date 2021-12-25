Search Underway For Overdue Fisherman
Saturday, 25 December 2021, 2:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A search is continuing today for a man overdue from a
fishing trip near Whangapoua.
The man left in his boat
from the Whangapoua boat ramp at about 9am
yesterday.
He was expected back yesterday afternoon
but failed to return.
A search including Coastguard
vessels, a Coastguard fixed-wing plane and the
Auckland-based Westpac Rescue 3 helicopter failed to locate
the man yesterday.
The search operation resumed this
morning utilising the Police Eagle helicopter, a Coastguard
fixed-wing plane and Coatguard vessels from Whitianga and
Great Barrier Island.
The missing boat, named Tubby,
is described as a white coloured 6-metre long 'Mac' centre
console plastic boat with no top.
Anyone who can
provide information about sightings of the boat from 9am
yesterday, or who locates any items of interest that may be
related, is asked to contact 111 and quote event file number
P04906827.
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>