Severe Weather Warnings

A Heavy Rain Warning is still in place for Gisborne. Details as follows:

Situation

A slow-moving front continues to affect the North Island today, bringing further periods of heavy rain to eastern and northern areas. The rain is clearing slowly, and the end times of the watches and warnings have been amended to later this evening. Please note, that a trough is expected to bring rain to the west coast of the South Island on Wednesday, and a Heavy Rain Watch is now also in force for Buller and Westland. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest warnings and watches.

Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Issued: 4:58pm Monday, 7th February 2022

Area: Gisborne

Valid: 4:00pm Monday to 12:00am Tuesday

Expect 40 to 60 mm of rain to accumulate, in addition to what has already fallen. Peak rates of 20 to 40 mm/h.

© Scoop Media

