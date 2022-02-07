Severe Weather Warnings
Monday, 7 February 2022, 5:24 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
A Heavy Rain Warning is still in place for Gisborne.
Details as follows:
Situation
A slow-moving
front continues to affect the North Island today, bringing
further periods of heavy rain to eastern and northern areas.
The rain is clearing slowly, and the end times of the
watches and warnings have been amended to later this
evening. Please note, that a trough is expected to bring
rain to the west coast of the South Island on Wednesday, and
a Heavy Rain Watch is now also in force for Buller and
Westland. People are advised to keep up to date with the
latest warnings and watches.
Heavy Rain Warning for
Gisborne - Orange
Heavy rain may cause streams and
rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also
possible and driving conditions may be
hazardous.
Issued: 4:58pm Monday, 7th February
2022
Area: Gisborne
Valid: 4:00pm Monday to 12:00am
Tuesday
Expect 40 to 60 mm of rain to accumulate, in
addition to what has already fallen. Peak rates of 20 to 40
mm/h.
© Scoop Media
