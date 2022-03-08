Restricted Fire Season For Otago Central And Lakes Zones
Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 7:09 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
The Central and Lakes zones in the Otago Fire District
will move back to a restricted fire season at 8am on Monday
7 March 2022.
A restricted fire season means anyone
wanting to light an open-air fire will need a permit and
must follow the conditions of the permit.
You can
check the fire danger and apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz.
Otago
District Manager, Phil Marsh would like to remind people
that while the fire danger has reduced, the risk of
wildfires is always present.
"Heading into Autumn we
will have more wet weather, helping to reduce the fire risk,
however, this also means we will have strong winds which can
cause fires to get out of control," he says.
Members
of the public are reminded that several places within the
Lakes Zone are always subject to a total fire ban, as they
are in prohibited season year-round, such as the Queenstown
Red Zone, Coronet Forest and several islands on lakes
Wānaka and Hawea."
We encourage all people planning
on lighting a fire to check the current weather conditions
on www.checkitsalright.nz
and if it is windy, please don’t light a
fire.
