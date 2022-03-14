Report Card On Progress Of The Royal Commission Recommendations
Monday, 14 March 2022, 7:26 pm
Press Release: FIANZ
FIANZ, the national Muslim umbrella organisation, has
released its Report Card on the progress of the
implementation of the 44 Recommendations of the Royal
Commission.
Given that 15 March is tomorrow, we
considered it appropriate to take stock of the progress made
so far on the implementation of the Royal Commission
recommendations” said Ibrar Sheikh, President of
FIANZ.
“Whilst good progress has been made over all
there are areas of concerns which have been highlighted in
this report”, said Abdur Razzaq, Chairperson of FIANZ
Royal Commission Follow-up. “This year we also compared
progress here relative to other countries with similar
tragedies.”.
© Scoop Media
