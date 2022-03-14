Report Card On Progress Of The Royal Commission Recommendations

FIANZ, the national Muslim umbrella organisation, has released its Report Card on the progress of the implementation of the 44 Recommendations of the Royal Commission.

Given that 15 March is tomorrow, we considered it appropriate to take stock of the progress made so far on the implementation of the Royal Commission recommendations” said Ibrar Sheikh, President of FIANZ.

“Whilst good progress has been made over all there are areas of concerns which have been highlighted in this report”, said Abdur Razzaq, Chairperson of FIANZ Royal Commission Follow-up. “This year we also compared progress here relative to other countries with similar tragedies.”.

