Council Seeks Public Feedback On Draft Annual Plan 2022/23

Carterton District Council is seeking feedback from Carterton residents on its Draft Annual Plan for the 2022/23 financial year.

Last year, the Council consulted the community on its Ten-Year Plan [TYP] for 2021-2031. After receiving public feedback, the plan was finalised last May and outlined the Council’s priority projects and works for the next ten years. Some of the projects included in the TYP for the 2022/23 included installation of the new pool slide, year 2 of the three year roading programme as approved by Waka Kotahi, wastewater and water renewals, town centre carpark and depot relocation, and the continuation of the Wastewater Treatment Ponds Upgrade project.

Although the draft plan doesn’t contain any additional projects or significant changes from Year 2 of the Ten-Year Plan, the Council is still open to receiving public feedback for consideration before finalising the plan in June.

Chief Executive Geoff Hamilton said Council officers have worked hard to deliver the plan as outlined in the Ten Year-Plan, however, increases across New Zealand to inflation has made it harder to deliver the outcomes of the plan within the same budget. This means the average rating increase when the draft plan is finalised is indicated to be 6.0%, as opposed to the 4.5% increase previously outlined in the TYP.

“Consumer Price Inflation in New Zealand increased by 5.9% in the year to December, and we see businesses and organisations right across the country affected by this,” Hamilton said.

“Pair this with the increased costs of construction and a very tight labour market means we are unfortunately able to deliver the same projects within the original Ten-Year Plan budget.”

“We recognise that this is going to affect many of our residents which is why our Council officers have worked very hard to save costs across the organisation.”

Cost cutting areas include staff training and conferences (more being done online at a reduced cost), building and general maintenance, and reviewing Council fees for regulatory and LGOIMA work.

The draft plan will be adopted at the Ordinary Council Meeting on 30 March at 4pm. This meeting will be online only, but residents may speak during the public forum segment by registering at least 24 hours prior to a meeting. To do this contact the Council on 06 379 4030 or email demservices@cdc.govt.nz

The draft plan can be viewed online from today at www.cdc.govt.nz/annualplan with feedback being open between 31 March and 7 May 2022. Online feedback will be available from 31 March at www.surveylegend.com/s/41og or by emailing info@cdc.govt.nz. You can also discuss the plan with one of your elected members. Their contact details can be found at www.cdc.govt.nz/your-mayor-and-councillors/

