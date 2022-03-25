Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Seeks Public Feedback On Draft Annual Plan 2022/23

Friday, 25 March 2022, 10:32 am
Press Release: Carterton District Council

Carterton District Council is seeking feedback from Carterton residents on its Draft Annual Plan for the 2022/23 financial year.

Last year, the Council consulted the community on its Ten-Year Plan [TYP] for 2021-2031. After receiving public feedback, the plan was finalised last May and outlined the Council’s priority projects and works for the next ten years. Some of the projects included in the TYP for the 2022/23 included installation of the new pool slide, year 2 of the three year roading programme as approved by Waka Kotahi, wastewater and water renewals, town centre carpark and depot relocation, and the continuation of the Wastewater Treatment Ponds Upgrade project.

Although the draft plan doesn’t contain any additional projects or significant changes from Year 2 of the Ten-Year Plan, the Council is still open to receiving public feedback for consideration before finalising the plan in June.

Chief Executive Geoff Hamilton said Council officers have worked hard to deliver the plan as outlined in the Ten Year-Plan, however, increases across New Zealand to inflation has made it harder to deliver the outcomes of the plan within the same budget. This means the average rating increase when the draft plan is finalised is indicated to be 6.0%, as opposed to the 4.5% increase previously outlined in the TYP.

“Consumer Price Inflation in New Zealand increased by 5.9% in the year to December, and we see businesses and organisations right across the country affected by this,” Hamilton said.

“Pair this with the increased costs of construction and a very tight labour market means we are unfortunately able to deliver the same projects within the original Ten-Year Plan budget.”

“We recognise that this is going to affect many of our residents which is why our Council officers have worked very hard to save costs across the organisation.”

Cost cutting areas include staff training and conferences (more being done online at a reduced cost), building and general maintenance, and reviewing Council fees for regulatory and LGOIMA work.

The draft plan will be adopted at the Ordinary Council Meeting on 30 March at 4pm. This meeting will be online only, but residents may speak during the public forum segment by registering at least 24 hours prior to a meeting. To do this contact the Council on 06 379 4030 or email demservices@cdc.govt.nz

The draft plan can be viewed online from today at www.cdc.govt.nz/annualplan with feedback being open between 31 March and 7 May 2022. Online feedback will be available from 31 March at www.surveylegend.com/s/41og or by emailing info@cdc.govt.nz. You can also discuss the plan with one of your elected members. Their contact details can be found at www.cdc.govt.nz/your-mayor-and-councillors/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Carterton District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Christopher Luxon’s Trashing Of The Poor


For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion...
More>>



 
 


Government: Post-peak Plan A Safe Return To Greater Normality
New Zealand’s successful management of the Omicron outbreak and high rates of vaccination mean it’s now safe to ease the restrictions that have successfully prevented widespread health and economic damage... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cracks Down On Misuse Of NZ Companies
A Bill to crackdown on global and domestic criminals who use businesses to hide money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism will be introduced this year, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark said today... More>>



National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation
The Prime Minister’s insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>


National: Tauranga Candidate Nominations Open Next Week National Party members seeking to be our candidate for the upcoming Tauranga By-election will have just over two weeks to get their nominations in, National Party President Peter Goodfellow says... More>>

The Treasury: COVID-19 Shows The Importance Of A Strong Government Balance Sheet
The Treasury’s 2022 Investment Statement: He Puna Hao Pātiki published today underlines how good management of the government balance sheet helped our COVID-19 response and is an important lever for lifting living standards, says Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh... More>>

Ardern: Conveys NZ Support In Call To Ukraine PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 