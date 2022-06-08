UPDATE: Body Found In Khandallah
Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 7:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to confirm the name of the
man found deceased in
Odell Reserve in Khandallah
yesterday.
He was 42-year-old Damian Peters of
Khandallah.
Our thoughts are with his family at this
difficult time as we continue to
investigate what
happened to their loved one.
A scene examination has
been completed and a blessing of the site will take
place
tomorrow.
Police are continuing to provide support to
Damian’s family.
Police confirm the death is not
being treated as suspicious and we will be
referring the
matter to the coroner.
Police are continuing to appeal
for anyone who saw Damian as he walked his
dog to the
reserve yesterday or was in the reserve btween 2 and 4 pm,
to
contact Police.
Anyone who can help is asked to
get in touch via 105 and quote file
number
220607/6642.
