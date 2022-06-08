UPDATE: Body Found In Khandallah

Police are now in a position to confirm the name of the man found deceased in

Odell Reserve in Khandallah yesterday.

He was 42-year-old Damian Peters of Khandallah.

Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time as we continue to

investigate what happened to their loved one.

A scene examination has been completed and a blessing of the site will take

place tomorrow.

Police are continuing to provide support to Damian’s family.

Police confirm the death is not being treated as suspicious and we will be

referring the matter to the coroner.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw Damian as he walked his

dog to the reserve yesterday or was in the reserve btween 2 and 4 pm, to

contact Police.

Anyone who can help is asked to get in touch via 105 and quote file number

220607/6642.

