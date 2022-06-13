Tauranga's Central City Bus Stops Changed To Durham Street

Bus users will find their Tauranga city centre bus stops just up the road on Durham and Wharf Streets from today, Monday 13 June.

All existing Bay of Plenty Regional Council funded bus routes have relocated from Willow Street to the temporary interchange. There are six bus stops for urban services on Durham Street, and one on Wharf Street outside Baycourt for regional services. The InterCity bus stop has moved from Wharf Street to Willow Street, outside the Tauranga Art Gallery.

Due to wet weather, there is still some work to be done at the Durham Street interchange this week, including signage installation, paint markings and bus shelter windows. We appreciate everyone's patience as we work to get these last few jobs done.

The relocation of the Willow Street interchange makes way for the development of the new civic precinct - Te Manawataki O Te Papa - and is a temporary solution while a new permanent transportation hub is developed.

Measures to help keep bus users safe at the interchange include improved street lighting, installation of CCTV cameras and security guards on site.

There have also been improvements to footpaths in the area and two new raised zebra crossings added either side of the Wharf Street/Durham Street intersection to assist with crossing the road near the interchange.

The lift in the Spring Street car parking building provides an option to assist people with access needs to get from Grey Street to Durham Street.

Bus shelters, seating, and information on bus routes and timetables are all available at the new interchange.

There are no changes to bus timetables as a result of the move. For more information about bus stops and timetables visit www.baybus.co.nz

Visit the Tauranga City Council website for more information about the central city bus interchange and the civic redevelopment projects.

