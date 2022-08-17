Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lord Holds Firm On Contractor Policy

Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 11:14 am
Press Release: Craig Lord

Auckland mayoral candidate Craig Lord is adamant that many of Auckland Council's financial woes come from the preferred contractor and procurement system. He will make it a priority to overhaul those operations.

“We are haemorrhaging money into the maintenance and modification segment of council operations,” says Lord.

“Auckland Council is financially in trouble, and while they have saved some big ticket costs by changing insurance and phone plans, the day-to-day inefficiencies are the real drain on the piggy bank. No one has stepped forward to come up with solutions to this problem as it’s hidden away. It’s passed off as operational costs, but I guarantee if those staff awarding contracts were doing it with their own money and for their own properties, it would be done differently.”

"Contract maintenance for Auckland is currently allocated to a select few preferred companies. Over time this has created two major problems. Firstly, those few major companies have profited excessively via the ratepayer by millions of dollars, and secondly, the quality of the finished product has steadily lowered. The system is being rorted"

Lord has received regular feedback from Aucklanders who complain about the quality of work and the lack of general maintenance. It tells him that there is a problem to be resolved.

"The purse strings are continually open for new and remedial work, and from the research, it seems we are being over-charged and under-serviced. Therefore it's time to do things differently. I want local contractors out there doing local work, but for that to happen, we need to assist these companies to meet the health and safety requirements and quality of service. Also, we have to streamline the system, so they don't spend days doing paperwork."

"I want to share the wealth. There is an abundance of capable contractors willing and able to service their city, but the bureaucracy makes it almost impossible for them to be a part of the system. I will help the Council create new procedures that will remove the stifling red tape and help those particular small businesses grow."

Mr Lord wants transparent codes and standards made available to contractors who wish to join the team. Clear, simple documentation will allow them to reach the minimum requirements - and exceed them.

"We can get Auckland working for Auckland by having locals working locally. Council will assist them in achieving their contractor WOF. This is how you grow an industry and help the city simultaneously. The added bonus is that locals will do quality work for their own community. So this complete overhaul will save the ratepayer dollar and provide a better service. That’s a win-win for everyone."

"Aucklanders deserve a better system and I’ll lead that change. We are so inefficient right now, we have contractors based in South Auckland doing maintenance work in Wellsford and Warkworth. That scenario is fiscally irresponsible and needs resolving. With a complete revamp of the system, we can provide better solutions for our city and save money."

