Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Removal Of Destroyed Bridges Underway

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:52 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Council has secured funding to clear away the remnants of the eight bridges that were completely destroyed during Cyclone Gabrielle, ensuring the cleanup of our waterways and embankments.

“We are grateful for the funding to complete this work” says Tim Barry, Director Community Lifelines.

Hangaroa Bridge (Photo/Supplied)

“As time has passed some bridge components have begun to corrode and it’s important to have these removed to protect our waterways and the aquaculture living in them.

“These components also form large, hard structures in the rivers influencing natural river dynamics.

“Some of the components are located in challenging areas to access and we’ve needed to wait until the drier months to complete the work.

Grays Bridge on Bruce Road (Kanakanaia) has now been successfully removed, and work that began this week on removing the components of the Hangaroa Bridge on Tiniroto Road has now also been completed.

Removal of Grays bridge on Bruce Road (Photo/Supplied)

“It’s great to see this programme of work progressing, we anticipate that work to remove the remaining bridge debris will commence and be completed over the next two to three months.

“Where possible the components are being repurposed for structural hard fill in our roading programme and the steel elements returned for recycling.

Engagement is continuing for the upcoming removal of the remaining destroyed bridges including:

  • St Ledger Bridge on Ruakaka Road
  • Hollywood Bridge on Bushy Knoll Road
  • Mangatai bridge on Te Kowhai Road
  • Pauariki Bridge on Hikuwai Road
  • Huiarua Bridge on Mata Road
  • Burgess Access Bridge on Burgess Road

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 