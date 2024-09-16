Removal Of Destroyed Bridges Underway

Council has secured funding to clear away the remnants of the eight bridges that were completely destroyed during Cyclone Gabrielle, ensuring the cleanup of our waterways and embankments.

“We are grateful for the funding to complete this work” says Tim Barry, Director Community Lifelines.

Hangaroa Bridge (Photo/Supplied)

“As time has passed some bridge components have begun to corrode and it’s important to have these removed to protect our waterways and the aquaculture living in them.

“These components also form large, hard structures in the rivers influencing natural river dynamics.

“Some of the components are located in challenging areas to access and we’ve needed to wait until the drier months to complete the work.

Grays Bridge on Bruce Road (Kanakanaia) has now been successfully removed, and work that began this week on removing the components of the Hangaroa Bridge on Tiniroto Road has now also been completed.

Removal of Grays bridge on Bruce Road (Photo/Supplied)

“It’s great to see this programme of work progressing, we anticipate that work to remove the remaining bridge debris will commence and be completed over the next two to three months.

“Where possible the components are being repurposed for structural hard fill in our roading programme and the steel elements returned for recycling.

Engagement is continuing for the upcoming removal of the remaining destroyed bridges including:

St Ledger Bridge on Ruakaka Road

Hollywood Bridge on Bushy Knoll Road

Mangatai bridge on Te Kowhai Road

Pauariki Bridge on Hikuwai Road

Huiarua Bridge on Mata Road

Burgess Access Bridge on Burgess Road

© Scoop Media

