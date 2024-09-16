Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

International Day Of Older Persons Is Coming Up And Stratford’s Set To Celebrate With A Free Event

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council

International Day of Older Persons is coming up on 1 October, and Stratford’s starting the festivities early with a free event for the district’s 65 plus community from 10.30am until 1pm on Monday 30 September at the War Memorial Centre.

The free celebration will include BINGO with prizes, musical entertainment by the Stratford Singers, and lunch, with a cuppa or three included.

International Day of Older Persons is a chance to celebrate the contributions of older community members and raise awareness of the issues they face.

Stratford District Council (SDC) Community Development Officer Anna-Louise Crane says, “This is one of our favourite events in the calendar. It’s a lot of fun and just an awesome chance to get out and meet new friends, catch up on the goss’ with old ones... and then beat them all at BINGO!”

RSVP by Wednesday 25 September for catering purposes. Phone SDC on 06 765 6099 and ask to RSVP for their International Day of Older Persons event, or email Anna-Louise at ACrane@Stratford.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stratford District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 