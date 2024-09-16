International Day Of Older Persons Is Coming Up And Stratford’s Set To Celebrate With A Free Event

International Day of Older Persons is coming up on 1 October, and Stratford’s starting the festivities early with a free event for the district’s 65 plus community from 10.30am until 1pm on Monday 30 September at the War Memorial Centre.

The free celebration will include BINGO with prizes, musical entertainment by the Stratford Singers, and lunch, with a cuppa or three included.

International Day of Older Persons is a chance to celebrate the contributions of older community members and raise awareness of the issues they face.

Stratford District Council (SDC) Community Development Officer Anna-Louise Crane says, “This is one of our favourite events in the calendar. It’s a lot of fun and just an awesome chance to get out and meet new friends, catch up on the goss’ with old ones... and then beat them all at BINGO!”

RSVP by Wednesday 25 September for catering purposes. Phone SDC on 06 765 6099 and ask to RSVP for their International Day of Older Persons event, or email Anna-Louise at ACrane@Stratford.govt.nz

