Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Civic Award Surprises And Humbles Pasifika Leader

Thursday, 18 August 2022, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Tofilau Talalelei Taufale was asked to suggest people for a civic award so imagine his surprise when he was awarded a Hastings District Council Civic Honours Award.

“I thought hey, that’s not how it works,” the Pacific Health Manager at Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, Te Matau a Māui says. He had nominated other Pasifika people for the awards, never expecting he would be a recipient.

Mr Taufale, known as T, recently received the Health and Welfare Civic Honour Award for his leadership, advocacy and voluntary work in the Pasifika community.

He says he was humbled and surprised to learn he was nominated.

Since 2015, Mr Taufale has been a volunteer trustee of the Hawke’s Bay Youth Futures Trust, which supports getting young people into work, education or training.

He also leads USO Bike Ride in Hawke’s Bay which aims to improve the quality of life and health outcomes for Polynesian people.

The nomination describes Mr Taufale as a “visionary who is passionate about the community”.

He worked with Hastings District Council to deliver community concerts, in 2019 to fundraise for Samoa during the measles epidemic, in 2020 to celebrate all things Pasifika, and in 2021 bringing award-winning Samoan group Punialavaa, to perform at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre.

Mr Taufale led the Pacific Health response during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2020 lockdowns, Mr Taufale coordinated council and central government responses to assist Pasifika families across the Ngāti Kahungunu rohe.

He acknowledges there were many times when he went above and beyond to advocate locally, regionally and nationally for our Pasifika community in Hawke’s Bay. He worked with the Multi-cultural society to support their initiatives and advocated for support to be extended to thousands of RSE workers who were stranded across Aotearoa.

“Mr Taufale’s passion, leadership and tireless work for the Pasifika whānau across Hawke’s Bay has contributed immeasurably to community wellbeing and promoting inclusive and welcoming communities,” the nomination states.

Mr Taufale responded by saying: “I want to acknowledge our Youth Future’s Trustees, USO Bike Ride, Ngati Kahugnunu, Pacific community leaders, RSE employers, church groups and Multicultural society leaders who have all played a role in this award.”

The Hastings Civic Honour comes on the heels of a Napier Pilot City Award Mr Taufale received earlier this year for his work in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. And it could soon be a trifecta, as Mr Taufale is nominated for the upcoming Napier City Council Civic Awards.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 