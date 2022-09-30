Ōtautahi Christchurch To Host Economic Development New Zealand Conference

Ōtautahi Christchurch will host economic developers from across Aotearoa New Zealand at the Economic Development New Zealand (EDNZ) 2022 conference from 12 to 14 October.

The event will include international and national leading figures in economic development practice and two days of plenary, panel and workshop sessions. The conference will cover topics including: how infrastructure plays an integral part in driving a local economy, the challenges surrounding skills such as diversity, equity and talent; case studies of successful initiatives that have helped to increase New Zealand’s low levels of productivity; climate change and how our major cities are responding; and what the future of local government may look like.

“The annual event is an opportunity for participants to share best practice, knowledge and initiatives, whilst providing a platform for discussing some of the key issues facing Aotearoa New Zealand today, such as equitable, sustainable and inclusive growth” said Pam Ford, chair of EDNZ.

Local hosts ChristchurchNZ were pleased to extend a warm welcome to attendees from across Aotearoa to not only share and learn about best practice economic development but to showcase the city as a businesses and visitor destination.

We’re absolutely thrilled to host Economic Development New Zealand and their members here in Christchurch. Building sustainable economic growth doesn’t happen in isolation, it’s about creating partnerships and together leveraging opportunities of scale. I’m looking forward to connecting with the other regions, learning and making those important in-person connections, said Ali Adams, CEO ChristchurchNZ.

Conference participants will also hear from Minister Stuart Nash and Opposition spokesman for Economic Development, David Bennett, on what government economic development policy may include, following the national election in 2023.

“Another highlight of the event is the Awards and Graduation Dinner. The event will celebrate best practice economic development initiatives across Aotearoa” said Susan Houston, CEO of EDNZ.

“The number of entries for this year’s Best Practice Awards have been unprecedented, presenting a very real challenge for the panel in its decision making. Also unprecedented is the number of professional economic developers who have completed all EDNZ course requirements and papers to graduate in 2022. Both precedents are welcomed by the profession and EDNZ.” said Susan Houston.

See the full agenda for the event

© Scoop Media

