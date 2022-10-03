Two Large Slips Causing Traffic Delays In Karori

Commuters will have to expect delays getting in and out of the Wellington suburb of Karori due to large slips that have come down overnight on Chaytor Street and Birdwood Street – both arterial routes out of Karori.

The Birdwood Street slip has completely blocked the road while Chaytor Street is down to one lane, with stop/go traffic arrangements, while workers start to clear the site.

Motorists are urged to use Old Karori Road/Whitehead Road and Curtis Street to enter and exit Karori and expect delays while the slips are cleared.

About 20 slips have been reported around Wellington City over the weekend. Motorists are urged to take care and keep speeds down to avoid running into new slips.

