Two Large Slips Causing Traffic Delays In Karori
Monday, 3 October 2022, 9:50 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council
Commuters will have to expect delays getting in and out
of the Wellington suburb of Karori due to large slips that
have come down overnight on Chaytor Street and Birdwood
Street – both arterial routes out of Karori.
The
Birdwood Street slip has completely blocked the road while
Chaytor Street is down to one lane, with stop/go traffic
arrangements, while workers start to clear the
site.
Motorists are urged to use Old Karori
Road/Whitehead Road and Curtis Street to enter and exit
Karori and expect delays while the slips are
cleared.
About 20 slips have been reported around
Wellington City over the weekend. Motorists are urged to
take care and keep speeds down to avoid running into new
slips.
